First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1284 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

