First Turn Management LLC Buys Shares of 413,243 Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 413,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,657,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELVN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 305,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,295,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,295,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $95,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,805 shares of company stock worth $3,328,112 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on ELVN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
