Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 660,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,409,017 shares.The stock last traded at $97.60 and had previously closed at $92.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Five Below Stock Up 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $1,291,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Five Below by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after acquiring an additional 769,980 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in Five Below by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

