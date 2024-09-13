Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 716.3% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPO LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 325,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 258,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 843.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 206,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 184,394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 28,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FFC opened at $16.29 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.