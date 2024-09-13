FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 203.2% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at FlexShopper
In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 26,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $28,361.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,476,802 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 80,059 shares of company stock valued at $91,773. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 30.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FlexShopper Stock Performance
Shares of FlexShopper stock remained flat at $1.01 during trading on Thursday. 54,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,379. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that FlexShopper will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.
