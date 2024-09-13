Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Kelly Rodriques Sells 40,000 Shares

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGEGet Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,704,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,141,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 5th, Kelly Rodriques sold 60,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $77,400.00.
  • On Thursday, August 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,084 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,109.20.
  • On Monday, August 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 108,646 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $133,634.58.
  • On Friday, August 9th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,562 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $32,176.22.
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,109 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $95,059.14.
  • On Monday, July 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 150,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $213,000.00.
  • On Friday, July 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 165,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $232,650.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 10th, Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $118,150.00.
  • On Monday, July 8th, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $92,300.00.

Forge Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FRGE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 510,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,265. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.38.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 27.75% and a negative net margin of 96.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forge Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 93,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

