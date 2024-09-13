Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Kelly Rodriques Sells 40,000 Shares

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,704,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,141,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Kelly Rodriques sold 60,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $77,400.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,084 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,109.20.

On Monday, August 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 108,646 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $133,634.58.

On Friday, August 9th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,562 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $32,176.22.

On Monday, July 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,109 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $95,059.14.

On Monday, July 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 150,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $213,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 165,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $232,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $118,150.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $92,300.00.

Forge Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FRGE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 510,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,265. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 27.75% and a negative net margin of 96.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forge Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 93,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

