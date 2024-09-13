Forsta AP Fonden Has $17.12 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $17,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,073 shares of company stock valued at $34,795,388 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,348.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,280.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,266.51. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,380.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

