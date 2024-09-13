Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
SYY opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.
SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
