Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FWRD

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Forward Air Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 413.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 116,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 98.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Forward Air by 33.5% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.02. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 79.11%. The firm had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forward Air will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.