Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.02. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 79.11%. The firm had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forward Air will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
