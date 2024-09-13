Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Trading Down 0.6%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 166 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.20). Approximately 70,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 202,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.21).

Franchise Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 178.15. The company has a market capitalization of £317.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8,250.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franchise Brands

In other Franchise Brands news, insider Peter Kear acquired 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £100,050 ($130,835.62). Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through B2B, Filta International, B2C, and Azura segments. It offers drain clearance solutions to commercial customers, including facilities management, construction, manufacturing, education, retail, insurance, water utilities, and public sectors under the Metro Rod name; emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb name; fryer management and grease, drain management, and cooking oil filtration services to restaurants, supermarkets, stadiums, healthcare, education, hotels, and amusement parks under the Filta name; and designs, installs, and services adoptable and non-adoptable pump stations under the Willow Pumps name.

