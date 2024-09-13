Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.36

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 72123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $633.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
