FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Short Interest Update

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 229.2% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 329,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,715. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at $715,226.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.2% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.