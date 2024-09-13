FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 501,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,080,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,618 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 151.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 335,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 202,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS XDEC opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.