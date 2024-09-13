FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.77. 1,049,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,893,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

FuboTV Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. FuboTV had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $389.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that FuboTV Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neil Glat bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of FuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

