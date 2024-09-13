Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

FULC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.78.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

FULC opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $213.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.23.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 202.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 47.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 333,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 107,588 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

