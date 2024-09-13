FY2024 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.67.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on K. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.50.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.91 and a twelve month high of C$13.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.26. The firm has a market cap of C$16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion.

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total value of C$55,395.00. In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total value of C$55,395.00. Also, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

