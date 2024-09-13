FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issued By Zacks Research

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $4.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.55. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $92.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.18. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $1,291,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Five Below by 556.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 53.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.0% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

