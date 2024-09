FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issued By Zacks Research

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $4.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.55. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $92.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.18. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $1,291,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Five Below by 556.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 53.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.0% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

