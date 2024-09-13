Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Stock Price Up 20%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 273,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 130,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Gatekeeper Systems Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$56.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Gatekeeper Systems

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

See Also

