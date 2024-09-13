GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter.
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
