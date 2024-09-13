GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GEE Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 176,043 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 150,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Articles

