Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.59

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.59 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 12.10 ($0.16). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 538,356 shares trading hands.

Gem Diamonds Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £16.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1,170.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.

