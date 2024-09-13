Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $1,435,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,854,000 after acquiring an additional 115,728 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $140.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average is $138.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $169.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

