General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Bank of America

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.53.

General Mills Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GIS opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 40.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

