General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 356,201 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 3.3 %

General Motors stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura cut General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

