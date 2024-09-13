Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on G. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Get Genpact alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Genpact

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $38.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $39.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 28,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.