Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $136.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

