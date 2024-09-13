Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 261.8% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Geodrill Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GEODF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,533. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.
About Geodrill
