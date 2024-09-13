GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,898 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

