GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after buying an additional 351,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,111,000 after buying an additional 200,427 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $193.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.