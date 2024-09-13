GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright accounts for 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Curtiss-Wright worth $15,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $5,007,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $41,383,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $303.96 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $318.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

