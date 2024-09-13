GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,833,870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,916,118,000 after purchasing an additional 473,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $3,628,694,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,824,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,802,147,000 after acquiring an additional 285,533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,241,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,394,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,937,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total value of $1,272,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,041.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $915.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $540.23 and a 52-week high of $918.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $860.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $804.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

