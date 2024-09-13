GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,312 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 45,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,104,287. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $151.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.36 and a twelve month high of $153.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.84.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AptarGroup

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.