GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,780 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $586.55 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.