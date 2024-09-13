GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 260,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 257,528 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 191,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 9,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

