GICTrade (GICT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $91.23 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. GICTrade has a total market cap of $91.23 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.91903531 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

