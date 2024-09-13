Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,321,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036,932 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.0% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Gilead Sciences worth $433,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 231,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

