Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 3,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

