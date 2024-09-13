Global Blockchain Technologies (CVE:BLOC) Stock Price Up ∞

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CVE:BLOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up ∞ during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.78. 1,133,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,390,324 shares.

Global Blockchain Technologies Trading Up ∞

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.78.

Global Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp., a tier 2 investment company, focuses on identification and investment in a diversified portfolio of public and private companies in China. The company was formerly known as Carrus Capital Corporation and changed its name to Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. in October 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.