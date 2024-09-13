Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ GBLI opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $450.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.43.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
