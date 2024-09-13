Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $450.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,562,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,488,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

