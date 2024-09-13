Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.94 million, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.22%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

