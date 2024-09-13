Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Trading 2.4% Higher

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.68 and last traded at $59.33. 1,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.96.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a P/E ratio of -117.22 and a beta of 2.23.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is -1,382.35%.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

