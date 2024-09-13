Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Down 83.2% in August

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the August 15th total of 307,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 107.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUG traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 80,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,076. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $800.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

