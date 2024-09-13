Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Purchased by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF comprises about 1.9% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 96,163 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 307,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 393,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 96,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 230,651 shares during the period.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.