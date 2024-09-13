Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,255. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $910.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
