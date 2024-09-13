Gnosis Reaches Market Capitalization of $398.01 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Gnosis has a market cap of $398.01 million and $2.53 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $153.70 or 0.00253843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

