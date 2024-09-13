GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2,471.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 20.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 87.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 866.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.08.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.8 %

GDDY stock opened at $152.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $167.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.13.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,216 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

