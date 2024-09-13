Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Position Decreased by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 16.4% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. owned 0.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,785,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 496,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,649,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 173.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.03.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

