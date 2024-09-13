Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC) is Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSCFree Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF makes up 3.3% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. owned 14.89% of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Shares of GSC stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98.

The Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in small-cap companies. The fund tilts towards US companies but may still invest in securities from other countries, including emerging markets.

