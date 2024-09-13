Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Shares Up 1.3%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 2,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Goldmoney Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides precious metals trading services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Goldmoney Properties. It operates Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, as well as arranges for their custody, and storage; and acquires and rents long-life property assets with inflation-indexed cash flows.

