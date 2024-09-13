Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Head-To-Head Survey

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Goodfood Market and Verb Technology.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodfood Market 0 0 0 0 N/A Verb Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verb Technology has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,179.43%. Given Verb Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than Goodfood Market.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology -11,568.63% -165.56% -73.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Goodfood Market and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.2% of Verb Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Verb Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Goodfood Market and Verb Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology $60,000.00 154.58 -$21.99 million N/A N/A

Goodfood Market has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verb Technology.

Summary

Verb Technology beats Goodfood Market on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp. is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs. The company also provides verbCRM, a customer relationship management application; verbLEARN, an learning management system application; verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce application; and verbPULSE, a business/augmented notification and sales coach application. In addition, it offers verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding, video based CRM and content management application for life sciences companies, professional sports teams, small businesses, and solopreneurs. Further, the company provides non-digital services, such as printing and fulfillment services to enterprise clients. Verb Technology Company, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

