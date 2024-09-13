Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of LOPE opened at $141.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.94 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $110.72 and a one year high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 85,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

